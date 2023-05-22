Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,350 at Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($31.44) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.44) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,788.80 ($22.41).

FUTR opened at GBX 896 ($11.22) on Friday. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 851 ($10.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,062 ($25.83). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,093.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,306.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 896.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.10) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($1,005,720.43). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

