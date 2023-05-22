Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,040 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($31.44) to GBX 2,040 ($25.55) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.30) price target on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.44) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,788.80 ($22.41).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 896 ($11.22) on Friday. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 851 ($10.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,062 ($25.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,093.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,306.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 896.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,005,720.43). Insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

