Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.22% of Generac worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Generac by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,394,000 after purchasing an additional 276,082 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,517,000 after purchasing an additional 96,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.39.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.79 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

