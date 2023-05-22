Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 63.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 490,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

