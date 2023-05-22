Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %

NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $96,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

