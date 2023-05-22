Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $26,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

