Globus Maritime (GLBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

