Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.15 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,461,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.