Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Grainger Price Performance
Shares of OTC GRGTF opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Grainger has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $3.23.
About Grainger
