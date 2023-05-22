Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC GRGTF opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Grainger has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

