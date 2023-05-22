Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.