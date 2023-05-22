Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

GFF opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Griffon has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. Griffon’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.