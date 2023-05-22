Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,886 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 524,518 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,343 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 208,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.17 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

