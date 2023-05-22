Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Cut by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

