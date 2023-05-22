Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.04 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.95 or 0.00104282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

