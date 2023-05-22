Head to Head Analysis: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Golden Sun Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $164.92 million 3.24 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -7.42 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Sun Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nerdy and Golden Sun Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.90%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -22.73% -96.19% -56.74% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.