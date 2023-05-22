Head-To-Head Comparison: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) vs. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.88, indicating that its share price is 688% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 21.11% 14.81% 1.07% Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $94.94 million 1.84 $24.36 million $3.96 7.80 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 0.84 -$302.32 million ($0.49) -1.81

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orange County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orange County Bancorp and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 310.37%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Pagaya Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company. The Wealth Management Business segment includes asset management and trust services to individuals and institutions through HVIA and Orange Bank & Trust Company. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

