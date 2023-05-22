Head to Head Comparison: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paysafe and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 1 3 1 0 2.00 PayPal 1 12 23 0 2.61

Paysafe currently has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 197.10%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $101.30, suggesting a potential upside of 66.29%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than PayPal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -44.06% 15.32% 2.19% PayPal 9.63% 19.34% 5.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Paysafe and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.7% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paysafe has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paysafe and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.45 -$1.86 billion ($11.06) -1.00 PayPal $27.52 billion 2.47 $2.42 billion $2.37 25.70

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PayPal beats Paysafe on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. It also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

