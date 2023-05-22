Head-To-Head Contrast: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) versus Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Vital Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $7.14 billion 1.00 $1.90 billion $7.01 3.38 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.42 $631.51 million $49.51 0.88

Analyst Ratings

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Antero Resources and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 7 6 0 2.46 Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $36.08, suggesting a potential upside of 52.25%. Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $69.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.12%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 29.24% 23.30% 11.09% Vital Energy 48.36% 34.78% 12.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Vital Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The Marketing segment refers to marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity. The Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream segment represents midstream services. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

