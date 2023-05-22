Head-To-Head Review: Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) versus Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Thermon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group 8.24% 12.25% 7.57% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group $355.67 million 2.07 $20.09 million $1.04 21.18 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Thermon Group and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Thermon Group beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

