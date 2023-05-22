Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
HSII stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
