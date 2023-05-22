Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Stock Down 1.7 %

HTWS stock opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.18) on Friday. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 87.45 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.20 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £991.20 million, a PE ratio of -786.67 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.