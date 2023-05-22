Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $449.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,660 shares of company stock worth $181,077. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.