Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

HIMX stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 556.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

