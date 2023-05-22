Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

