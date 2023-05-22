Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Boosted by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

