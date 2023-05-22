HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Monday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

