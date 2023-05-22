Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ ZION opened at $26.77 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
