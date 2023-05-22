Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $26.77 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

