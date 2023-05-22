HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $428.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $480.51 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $488.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.20 and a 200 day moving average of $357.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

