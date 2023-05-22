Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of HY stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $882.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

