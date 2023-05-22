Ian James Nicholson Sells 1,638 Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) insider Ian James Nicholson sold 1,638 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,652 ($45.75), for a total value of £59,819.76 ($74,933.93).

Bioventix Stock Performance

BVXP stock opened at GBX 3,690 ($46.22) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £192.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,320.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,816.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,853.26. Bioventix PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,075 ($38.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,350 ($54.49).

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 62 ($0.78) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,553.46%.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

