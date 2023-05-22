Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Stefan Bomhard Sells 40,168 Shares

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.56), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($906,207.79).

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,787.50 ($22.39) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,902.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,005.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 21.59 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 8,545.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.97) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,303 ($28.85).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

