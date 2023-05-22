Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,863 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,485,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

