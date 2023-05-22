InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) vs. Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Head to Head Contrast

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InflaRx and Viveon Health Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$31.07 million ($0.62) -7.37 Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A $2.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 0 4 1 3.20 Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InflaRx and Viveon Health Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

InflaRx presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.35%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

InflaRx has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveon Health Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and Viveon Health Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -28.56% -25.39% Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of InflaRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viveon Health Acquisition beats InflaRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

