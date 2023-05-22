Informa’s (INF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 805 ($10.08) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.39) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 718.57 ($9.00).

Informa Price Performance

INF opened at GBX 727.80 ($9.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,032.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 691.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 655.81.

Informa Increases Dividend

About Informa

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. Informa’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

