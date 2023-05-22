Insider Buying: First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Acquires £2,800 in Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Ben Habib bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,507.45).
Ben Habib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Ben Habib acquired 10,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £2,900 ($3,632.72).
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Ben Habib acquired 50,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,658.27).
First Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Monday. First Property Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.50 ($0.41). The company has a market cap of £31.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.52.
First Property Group Announces Dividend
First Property Group Company Profile
First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.
