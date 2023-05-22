Insider Selling: Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Sells £2,748,002.40 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 81,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,366 ($42.16), for a total transaction of £2,748,002.40 ($3,442,317.93).

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 3,270 ($40.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 351.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,841.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,702.36. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,272 ($15.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,550 ($44.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 4,777 ($59.84) to GBX 5,752 ($72.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

