Insider Selling: NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Insider Sells 9,374 Shares of Stock

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) insider David Staples sold 9,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £7,499.20 ($9,393.96).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NB Global Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £130.83 million and a P/E ratio of -431.18. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 85.20 ($1.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.63.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.90. NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,117.65%.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.