Intuit (INTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $7.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $446.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,358,000 after acquiring an additional 319,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.