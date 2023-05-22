Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 166.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.24 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

