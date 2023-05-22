Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Everbridge (EVBG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG):

5/18/2023 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $27.00.

5/10/2023 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00.

5/10/2023 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00.

4/21/2023 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $23.86 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $967.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 223,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

