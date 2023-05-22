Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 337,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 653,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

