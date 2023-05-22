Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,250 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $204,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.