iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Position Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,773 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.44% of iRhythm Technologies worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

IRTC opened at $128.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

