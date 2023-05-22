iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.