iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.55% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $29,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

