iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $72.92 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

