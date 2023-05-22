iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMR stock opened at C$50.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.09. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12 month low of C$49.99 and a 12 month high of C$50.20.

