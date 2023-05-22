iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $227.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

