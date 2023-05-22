iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

