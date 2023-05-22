iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
TSE:XIU opened at C$31.16 on Monday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$27.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.78.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
